Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Block were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Block by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Block by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,505 shares of company stock worth $1,683,811 over the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Block

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.