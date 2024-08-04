BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BXC. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.67.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BlueLinx

BlueLinx Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $103.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.88. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $132.67. The firm has a market cap of $898.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average is $110.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its stake in BlueLinx by 203.0% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 11,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.