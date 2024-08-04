Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.00.

BPMC opened at $96.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.20. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 56.64% and a negative return on equity of 176.65%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $37,012.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,257.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $37,012.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,257.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $420,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,421.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,064 shares of company stock valued at $13,716,726 in the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 331.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 48,160 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $3,692,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,045,000 after buying an additional 147,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,212,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

