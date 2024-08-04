Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $127.00 at Robert W. Baird

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $96.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average is $97.20. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $121.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 56.64% and a negative return on equity of 176.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 34,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $3,612,378.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 34,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $3,612,378.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $37,012.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,257.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,064 shares of company stock worth $13,716,726. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,954,000 after purchasing an additional 821,868 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $55,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,309,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,564,000 after buying an additional 195,007 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,906.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 124,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $10,725,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

