BMO Capital Markets Boosts Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target to $135.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.83.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $121.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $136.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.04 and a 200-day moving average of $111.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $14,782,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $8,546,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,078,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,828,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 123,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.