BMO Capital Markets Cuts Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $33.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of OTEX opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Open Text has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

