BMO Capital Markets Raises Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target to $46.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $41.47 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

