BMO Capital Markets Trims AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Target Price to $10.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

AVDX has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group cut AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AvidXchange

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $7.80 on Thursday. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $138,960.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $313,232.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $138,960.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,358.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 2.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.