Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $4,650.00 at B. Riley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.72% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2025 earnings at $18.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price objective (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,039.73.

BKNG stock opened at $3,328.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,872.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3,690.67.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 237.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 178.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

