Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.95), Zacks reports. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.47. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

