Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,125. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $166.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.44. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

