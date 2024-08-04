BRT Apartments (BRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect BRT Apartments to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 0.4 %

BRT opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 454.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on BRT Apartments from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Featured Articles

