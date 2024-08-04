BTIG Research Lowers SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) to Neutral

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities cut SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

Shares of SmartRent stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.98. SmartRent has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.43 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 13.08%. Analysts predict that SmartRent will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 386,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,143,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,965,000 after acquiring an additional 879,518 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 44,611 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Door Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SmartRent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

