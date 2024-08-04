Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $242.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $152.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.61. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

