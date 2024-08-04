Burney Co. Acquires 7,078 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 10.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,321,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,571,000 after buying an additional 68,356 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Wendy’s by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 420,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 136,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.
Wendy’s Stock Down 0.5 %
WEN opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $22.42.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Wendy’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.
Insider Activity at Wendy’s
In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wendy’s
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.