Burney Co. Acquires Shares of 955 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 955 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,739,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,791,000 after acquiring an additional 205,793 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,074,000 after purchasing an additional 139,919 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,938,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,975 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 4.5 %

EME opened at $349.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.98 and a 200-day moving average of $335.80. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.50 and a 52 week high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

