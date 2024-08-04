Burney Co. Buys 2,807 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Shares of ES opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average is $58.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

