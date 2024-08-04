Burney Co. Cuts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Entergy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $120.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.71.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.12.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

