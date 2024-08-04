Burney Co. Decreases Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,411 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 29.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in CONMED by 55.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 99.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Insider Activity

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CONMED news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub acquired 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Price Performance

CONMED stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $117.27.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. CONMED had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

