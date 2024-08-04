Burney Co. Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,871 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 226,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 59,442 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,382,000.

GBIL opened at $99.86 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $100.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.94.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

