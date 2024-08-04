Burney Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,981 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,900,000 after purchasing an additional 407,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,815,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,455,000 after buying an additional 628,132 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,205,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,374,000 after buying an additional 143,454 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,952,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after acquiring an additional 128,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Down 5.1 %

CTRA stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.