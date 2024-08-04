Burney Co. Grows Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Burney Co. raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Textron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,347,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $87.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average is $88.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $97.33.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

