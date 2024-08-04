Burney Co. Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 168.4% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.26 and a 52 week high of $152.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.