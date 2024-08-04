Burney Co. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 120,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $89.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.26. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

