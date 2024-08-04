Burney Co. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.8 %

WHR stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average of $103.04. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $145.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Get Our Latest Report on WHR

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.