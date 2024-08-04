Burney Co. Has $1.37 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Burney Co. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $44,057,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 907,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,123,000 after acquiring an additional 247,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,227,000 after acquiring an additional 193,444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,759,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,798,000 after acquiring an additional 137,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,259,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MAN opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAN

About ManpowerGroup

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.