Burney Co. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 1.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $187.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.37 and its 200-day moving average is $184.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,751 shares of company stock worth $1,051,527 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

