Burney Co. Has $416,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after acquiring an additional 149,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,462 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 296,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,507,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.12.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

