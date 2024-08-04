Burney Co. Has $427,000 Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,150,000 after acquiring an additional 76,037 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,589,000 after purchasing an additional 106,329 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,326,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,677,000 after buying an additional 68,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,176,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,996,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald D. Brown 3,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.