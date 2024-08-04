Burney Co. Has $997,000 Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,173 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 60,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WOR opened at $46.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

