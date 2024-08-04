Burney Co. Lowers Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $206.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.69.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

