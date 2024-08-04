Burney Co. Lowers Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 81,215 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 605,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,288 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 77.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after acquiring an additional 581,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PBH

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.