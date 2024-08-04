Burney Co. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.65. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,444 shares of company stock valued at $847,735. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

