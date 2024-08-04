Burney Co. Purchases 444 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. White Wing Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $188.16 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $201.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

