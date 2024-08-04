Burney Co. Purchases New Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $68,005,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 652,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,200,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $8,798,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $3,302,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.39. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $78,432.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,459,856.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,024,349. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

