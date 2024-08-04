Burney Co. Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,102,000 after buying an additional 728,768 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,767 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,113,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,916,000 after purchasing an additional 171,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,001 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $135,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $56.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

