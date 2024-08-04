Burney Co. Reduces Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Burney Co. reduced its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.