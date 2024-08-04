Burney Co. Reduces Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Ciena by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $204,800.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,522,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $204,800.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,522,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,832 shares of company stock valued at $769,636. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.