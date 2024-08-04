Burney Co. Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 71,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK opened at $113.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

