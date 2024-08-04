Burney Co. Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 497.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

ROP opened at $536.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $553.54 and a 200-day moving average of $545.86. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.33.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

