Burney Co. Sells 10,457 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15,107.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $176.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.