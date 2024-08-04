Burney Co. Sells 1,056 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.8% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.6% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.91 and a 200-day moving average of $114.77.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

