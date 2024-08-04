Burney Co. Sells 1,175 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Burney Co. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $78.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

