Burney Co. Sells 13,405 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,405 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,399,279,000 after purchasing an additional 330,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,989,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,462,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,349,560. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $462.02 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $429.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $446.48 and a 200 day moving average of $456.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.