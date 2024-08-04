Burney Co. Sells 146,386 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 87.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,386 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.71, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $102.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.