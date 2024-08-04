Burney Co. Sells 1,542 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $119,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after buying an additional 576,168 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $28,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after buying an additional 258,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,402,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,279,000 after buying an additional 254,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $85.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $94.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.60.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amdocs

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.