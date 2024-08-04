Burney Co. Sells 156,315 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,315 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,450,000 after purchasing an additional 128,274 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,605,000 after buying an additional 4,662,332 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,541,000 after acquiring an additional 606,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,647,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

TSN opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.15. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.