Burney Co. Sells 1,704 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Second Line Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 29,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 145.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $1,413,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX opened at $123.31 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.45.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,921.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.09.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

