Burney Co. Sells 179 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Burney Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,759,000 after purchasing an additional 213,588 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,469,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,474,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 246,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,642,000 after purchasing an additional 81,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2,024.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 68,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 65,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $247.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $268.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.