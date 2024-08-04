Burney Co. Sells 1,945 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

